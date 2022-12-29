Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.12.2022
PR Newswire
29.12.2022 | 17:12
Sickle Cell News Opens New Digital Outlet

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is estimated that 5% of the world's over 8 billion population carries an abnormal haemoglobin, a staggering statistics in stark figures. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is the world's most-commonly inherited blood disorder and is thought to directly or indirectly affect 100 million people worldwide.

In an attempt to reach out to more individuals and families affected by SCD, Sickle Cell News has opened a digital sales outlet where the global sickle cell community can savor free editions and purchase digital versions of same.

The latest being made available for free reading - for a limited period - is the January-March 2023 edition, which xrays Herbal and Complementary Management of Sickle Cell. The edition features interviews and reports of interactions with traditional and complementary treatment practitioners as well as (orthodox) medical doctors and biotech scientists who veered into natural medicine for one reason or another.

The newly opened digital editions outlet is at https://selar.co/m/sicklecellnews.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle Cell Disease is a general name for variants of inherited disorders of the red blood cells affecting millions throughout the world. It is more prevalent in Africa and parts of India and in people of African/Indian descent in Diaspora.

Sickle Cell Anaemia (SCA) is the most common and most severe form of SCD; it occurs when an individual inherits the sickle cell gene (S) from both parents. Individuals with sickle cell anaemia experience periodic bone pain (known as sickle cell crises) and other complications arising from misshapen blood cells.

Millions of people worldwide harbour the Sickle Cell Trait (SCT), the overwhelming majority unaware because SCT has practically no symptoms and virtually no adverse health implications.

In 2008, the World Health Organization and the United Nations dubbed SCD a 'global public health priority' and appointed a World Sickle Cell Day (celebrated June 19).

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sickle-cell-news-opens-new-digital-outlet-301711077.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
