Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 30 December 2022

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY ADR: AUCOY Date 30 December 2022 Polymetal International plc Total Voting Rights as at 30 December 2022

This announcement is being made in accordance with FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

As at 30 December 2022, Polymetal International plc's ("Polymetal" or the "Company") issued share capital comprised 512,697,077 Ordinary Shares of no par value. The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

The above figure of 473,626,239 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Polymetal under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov Timofey Kulakov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

