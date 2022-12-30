

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales rose at the fastest pace in seven months in November, largely led by higher food sales, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 5.5 percent yearly in November, following a 4.0 percent rise in October.



The latest annual growth was the highest since April, when sales rose 8.3 percent.



Turnover in the food stores climbed 8.2 percent annually in November and those of non-food stores rose 4.7 percent. Online turnover grew 3.8 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover advanced 6.3 percent yearly in November.



The retail sales volume rose 4.4 percent in November from a year ago.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de