Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.9407
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1068869
CODE: PRIE LN
ISIN: LU1931974262
ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LN Sequence No.: 212202
