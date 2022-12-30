Anzeige
30.12.2022
DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 41.6905

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3272

CODE: EAHG LN

ISIN: LU2368674045

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2368674045 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EAHG LN 
Sequence No.:  212368 
EQS News ID:  1524331 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524331&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

