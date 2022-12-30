DJ Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (EAHG LN) Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 41.6905
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3272
CODE: EAHG LN
ISIN: LU2368674045
