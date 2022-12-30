Anzeige
Dow Jones News
30.12.2022 | 10:13
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.1776

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286311

CODE: WLDU LN

ISIN: FR0011669845

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0011669845 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WLDU LN 
Sequence No.:  212378 
EQS News ID:  1524351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

