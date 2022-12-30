Anzeige
Freitag, 30.12.2022

WKN: A1J5GZ ISIN: SE0004840718 Ticker-Symbol: 3XV 
München
30.12.22
08:14 Uhr
16,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2022 | 10:38
102 Leser
Increased Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

As of today, 30 December 2022, the total number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) is 29,831,919. The number of shares and votes has changed as a result of the directed new issue of 269,952 shares that the company announced on 30 November, 2022.

December 30, 2022
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-12-30 10:00 CET.

Attachments

Increased number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733633/Increased-Number-of-Shares-and-Votes-in-XVIVO-Perfusion-AB-publ

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
