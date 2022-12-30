Increased Number of Shares and Votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV)

As of today, 30 December 2022, the total number of shares and votes in XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ) is 29,831,919. The number of shares and votes has changed as a result of the directed new issue of 269,952 shares that the company announced on 30 November, 2022.

December 30, 2022

XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq and has the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

This information is information that XVIVO Perfusion AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-12-30 10:00 CET.

