DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIW LN) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.0253

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15046171

CODE: PRIW LN

ISIN: LU1931974692

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIW LN Sequence No.: 212410 EQS News ID: 1524423 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524423&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)