Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHFF ISIN: FR0014009LP0 Ticker-Symbol: 1DD0 
Stuttgart
30.12.22
11:32 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA DRONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA DRONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,00512:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2022 | 18:36
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DELTA DRONE: Delta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares

Delta Drone SA confirms partial sale of DLT Shares

Dardilly, 29 December 2022 - 6.30 pm

Delta Drone International Limited ("Company" or "DLT") (ASX: DLT), a Global drones-as-a-service provider, has confirmed that its major shareholder Delta Drone Socie´te´ Anonyme (Delta Drone SA), has disposed of part of its shareholding in DLT.

Delta Drone SA engaged the services of Baker Young Advisory to sell 85,812,067 fully paid ordinary shares it held in DLT, which was executed as a special crossing/block trade, equating to 16.77% of ordinary issued shares in DLT. Baker Young Advisory has confirmed that the trade was placed with several independent institutional and professional investors at a price of $0.005 per share.

About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market - ISIN code: FR0014009LP0
BSA Y - ISIN code: FR 0013400991
www.deltadrone.com
Investor Contacts:

   
Jerome Gacoin 
+33 1 75 77 54 65 
jgacoin@aelium.fr 

Attachment

  • 20221229_PR_Partial_sale_of_DLT_Shares

DELTA DRONE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.