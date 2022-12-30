DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXG LN) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 11902.0
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1495337
CODE: TPXG LN
ISIN: LU1681037781
