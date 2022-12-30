DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20061.0
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226035
CODE: JPNY LN
ISIN: LU1681039050
