Hyundai Heavy Industries has revealed plans to develop a hybrid engine with more hydrogen by 2023, and a complete hydrogen engine by 2025. Japan, meanwhile, has signed hydrogen-related agreements with Saudi Arabia and Oman.Hyundai Heavy Industries has revealed that it has completed performance verifications for the 1.5 MW LNG/hydrogen hybrid engine (HiMSEN), which it developed with in-house technology. It said the engine reached "Tier 3" in a performance test, which it described as "the highest grade" under the International Maritime Organization's nitrogen oxide rules. "The scope of application ...

