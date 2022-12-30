Anzeige
Freitag, 30.12.2022
30.12.2022 | 15:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Enersize Oyj (709/22)

Trading in Enersize Oyj paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading
day is January 4, 2023. 

Short name:  ENERS BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019070301
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 273306   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.
