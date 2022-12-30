Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in Enersize Oyj (709/22)

Trading in Enersize Oyj paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 4, 2023. Short name: ENERS BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019070301 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 273306 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB Advisor phone number +46 8-5030 1550.