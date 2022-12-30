Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 Ticker-Symbol: 13T1 
Lang & Schwarz
30.12.22
16:15 Uhr
13,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC GDR REG S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50013,50016:15
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
30.12.2022 | 15:55
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6 30-Dec-2022 / 17:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

Limassol, Cyprus - [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The change has effect today.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 212484 
EQS News ID:  1524617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)

TCS GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.