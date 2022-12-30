DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6 30-Dec-2022 / 17:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

Limassol, Cyprus - [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

The change has effect today.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

