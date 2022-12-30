Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.12.2022 | 16:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Teaching Technologies Help Train Tomorrow's Top Talent

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / As we face a historic skills shortage across industries and particularly in STEM, I'm inspired by programs that offer a fresh approach to skilling our future colleagues and leaders. Experiential programs like hackathons and accessible technologies like virtual reality are creating more opportunities to deliver richer learning to more students. This is key for many STEM professions like cybersecurity analysts, which require problem-solving and collaboration.

One example of new teaching technologies is in IBM's work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We are collaborating with 20 HBCUs to bring new technical training opportunities to students and co-create cybersecurity training centers. Faculty and students have free access to IBM SkillsBuild coursework, lectures, certifications, cloud-based software, and professional development. Within these centers, we also hold immersive "Capture the Flag" simulations. These are not the hide-and-seek games of our childhood, but they do require mental gymnastics to find hypothetical cybercriminals. Conceptually, it's similar to Escape Rooms, where teams parse clues to solve puzzles.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Friday, December 30, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733643/New-Teaching-Technologies-Help-Train-Tomorrows-Top-Talent

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.