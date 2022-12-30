DJ Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (RS2G LN) Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2022 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Russell 2000 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 256.0887

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 156445

CODE: RS2G LN

ISIN: LU1681038839

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2G LN Sequence No.: 212493 EQS News ID: 1524641 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524641&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2022 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)