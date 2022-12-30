Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
30.12.2022 | 16:58
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Changes to the Market Cap Segments

Reason for correction: Origo hf. removed from the list as there is no change in 
 the company's segment due to corporate action in December.          
As from January 2, 2023 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq  
 Nordic.                                    
                                        

Exchan Orderbook  Name           ISIN    Current   New   
ge    Code                       Segment   Segment 
XSTO  IPCO     International Petroleum  CA46016U1 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           Corporation       084               
XSTO  LUG     Lundin Gold Inc.     CA5503711 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        080               
XSTO  ARP     Arctic Paper S.A.     PLARTPR00 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        012               
XSTO  KABE B    KABE Group AB ser. B   SE0000107 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        724               
XSTO  NETI B    Net Insight AB ser. B   SE0000366 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        098               
XSTO  NEWA B    New Wave Group AB ser. B SE0000426 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        546               
XSTO  MSON A    Midsona AB ser. A     SE0000565 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        210               
XSTO  MSON B    Midsona AB ser. B     SE0000565 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        228               
XSTO  VIVE     Vivesto AB        SE0000722 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        365               
XSTO  ORX     Orexo AB         SE0000736 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        415               
XSTO  DIOS     Diös Fastigheter AB    SE0001634 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        262               
XSTO  ARISE    Arise AB         SE0002095 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        604               
XSTO  EWRK     Ework Group AB      SE0002402 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        701               
XSTO  SAS     SAS AB          SE0003366 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        871               
XSTO  FNM     Ferronordic AB      SE0005468 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        717               
XSTO  IMMNOV    Immunovia AB       SE0006091 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        997               
XSTO  CANTA    Cantargia AB       SE0006371 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        126               
XSTO  ONCO     Oncopeptides AB      SE0009414 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        576               
XSTO  ISOFOL    Isofol Medical AB     SE0009581 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        051               
XSTO  XSPRAY    Xspray Pharma AB     SE0009973 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        563               
XSTO  BIOA B    BioArctic AB ser. B    SE0010323 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        311               
XSTO  BHG     BHG Group AB       SE0010948 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        588               
XSTO  QLINEA    Q-Linea AB        SE0011527 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        845               
XSTO  BICO     BICO Group AB       SE0013647 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        385               
XSTO  READ     Readly International AB  SE0014855 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        292               
XSTO  PIERCE    Pierce Group AB      SE0015658 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        364               
XSTO  MILDEF    Mildef Group AB      SE0016074 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        249               
XSTO  KFAST B   K-Fast Holding AB B    SE0016101 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        679               
XSTO  ANOD B    Addnode Group AB ser. B  SE0017885 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        767               
XSTO  MTG A    Modern Times Group MTG  SE0018012 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           AB ser. A        486               
XSTO  MTG B    Modern Times Group MTG  SE0018012 Mid Cap   Large Cap
           AB ser. B        494               
XSTO  GIGSEK    Gaming Innovation Group  US36467X2 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
           Inc.           062               
                                        
XICE  BRIM     Brim hf.         IS0000000 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        297               
XICE  SVN     Síldarvinnslan hf.    IS0000000 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        479               
                                        
XHEL  YIT     YIT Corporation      FI0009800 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        643               
                                        
XCSE  MTHH     MT Højgaard Holding A/S  DK0010255 Small Cap  Mid Cap 
                        975               
XCSE  DNORD    D/S Norden        DK0060083 Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        210               
XCSE  ORPHA    Orphazyme A/S       DK0060910 Mid Cap   Small Cap
                        917               
XCSE  TRMD A    TORM plc A        GB00BZ3CN Mid Cap   Large Cap
                        K81               
XCSE  SAS DKK   SAS AB          SE0003366 Large Cap  Mid Cap 
                        871               
                                        
                                        
The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares              
 have a market value of                             
1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies            
 whose shares have a                              
market value between 150 million euro and 1                   
 billion euro and the                              
segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a            
 market value of less                              
than 150 millon                                 
 euro.                                     
                                        
                                        
The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2024 based on 
 market value in November 2023.                         
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please call       
 Global Listing Services or                           
Economic & Statistical Research, telephone +                  
 46 8 405 60 00.                                
                                        
                                        
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm AB                               
                                        
Global Listing Services                             
Economic & Statistical Research
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.