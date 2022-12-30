NASDAQ Iceland hf.: CORRECTION: Changes to the Market Cap Segments

Reason for correction: Origo hf. removed from the list as there is no change in the company's segment due to corporate action in December. As from January 2, 2023 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic. Exchan Orderbook Name ISIN Current New ge Code Segment Segment XSTO IPCO International Petroleum CA46016U1 Mid Cap Large Cap Corporation 084 XSTO LUG Lundin Gold Inc. CA5503711 Mid Cap Large Cap 080 XSTO ARP Arctic Paper S.A. PLARTPR00 Small Cap Mid Cap 012 XSTO KABE B KABE Group AB ser. B SE0000107 Small Cap Mid Cap 724 XSTO NETI B Net Insight AB ser. B SE0000366 Small Cap Mid Cap 098 XSTO NEWA B New Wave Group AB ser. B SE0000426 Mid Cap Large Cap 546 XSTO MSON A Midsona AB ser. A SE0000565 Mid Cap Small Cap 210 XSTO MSON B Midsona AB ser. B SE0000565 Mid Cap Small Cap 228 XSTO VIVE Vivesto AB SE0000722 Mid Cap Small Cap 365 XSTO ORX Orexo AB SE0000736 Mid Cap Small Cap 415 XSTO DIOS Diös Fastigheter AB SE0001634 Mid Cap Large Cap 262 XSTO ARISE Arise AB SE0002095 Small Cap Mid Cap 604 XSTO EWRK Ework Group AB SE0002402 Small Cap Mid Cap 701 XSTO SAS SAS AB SE0003366 Large Cap Mid Cap 871 XSTO FNM Ferronordic AB SE0005468 Mid Cap Small Cap 717 XSTO IMMNOV Immunovia AB SE0006091 Mid Cap Small Cap 997 XSTO CANTA Cantargia AB SE0006371 Mid Cap Small Cap 126 XSTO ONCO Oncopeptides AB SE0009414 Mid Cap Small Cap 576 XSTO ISOFOL Isofol Medical AB SE0009581 Mid Cap Small Cap 051 XSTO XSPRAY Xspray Pharma AB SE0009973 Mid Cap Small Cap 563 XSTO BIOA B BioArctic AB ser. B SE0010323 Mid Cap Large Cap 311 XSTO BHG BHG Group AB SE0010948 Large Cap Mid Cap 588 XSTO QLINEA Q-Linea AB SE0011527 Mid Cap Small Cap 845 XSTO BICO BICO Group AB SE0013647 Large Cap Mid Cap 385 XSTO READ Readly International AB SE0014855 Mid Cap Small Cap 292 XSTO PIERCE Pierce Group AB SE0015658 Mid Cap Small Cap 364 XSTO MILDEF Mildef Group AB SE0016074 Small Cap Mid Cap 249 XSTO KFAST B K-Fast Holding AB B SE0016101 Large Cap Mid Cap 679 XSTO ANOD B Addnode Group AB ser. B SE0017885 Mid Cap Large Cap 767 XSTO MTG A Modern Times Group MTG SE0018012 Mid Cap Large Cap AB ser. A 486 XSTO MTG B Modern Times Group MTG SE0018012 Mid Cap Large Cap AB ser. B 494 XSTO GIGSEK Gaming Innovation Group US36467X2 Small Cap Mid Cap Inc. 062 XICE BRIM Brim hf. IS0000000 Mid Cap Large Cap 297 XICE SVN Síldarvinnslan hf. IS0000000 Mid Cap Large Cap 479 XHEL YIT YIT Corporation FI0009800 Large Cap Mid Cap 643 XCSE MTHH MT Højgaard Holding A/S DK0010255 Small Cap Mid Cap 975 XCSE DNORD D/S Norden DK0060083 Mid Cap Large Cap 210 XCSE ORPHA Orphazyme A/S DK0060910 Mid Cap Small Cap 917 XCSE TRMD A TORM plc A GB00BZ3CN Mid Cap Large Cap K81 XCSE SAS DKK SAS AB SE0003366 Large Cap Mid Cap 871 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2024 based on market value in November 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Economic & Statistical Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Global Listing Services Economic & Statistical Research