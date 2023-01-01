The last week of the year brought a slightly weaker ATX TR. News came from Erste Group, Marinomed, Semperit, Pierer Mobility, S Immo, Kontron, Immofinanz, Valneva, Vienna Stock Exchange. Developed stock markets worldwide mostly showed double-digit price declines over the year. The Austrian stock market blends into this picture in 2022. While the Austrian national index ATX TR, including dividends, gained 43.59% in the previous year, it lost 16.04% year-to-date. On 28 December 2022, the ATX TR stood at 6,589.84 points, roughly at the same level as before the pandemic (ATX without dividends -19.12%, 3,122.96 points). Even though the national index tends to fluctuate more than other barometers, it is in line with the European average stock market performance in the long term with an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...