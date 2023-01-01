Erste Group: Erste Group's entire visual corporate identity will be thoroughly modernised and made fit for the future starting January 2023. Erste Bank and Sparkassen in Austria as well as all Erste markets in the CEE region will be given a fresh new look. The well-known Erste and Sparkassen logo will be optimised for digital media, a new uniform font and new colours will be introduced. "A brand can only be successful in the long term if it stands for clear values and convictions - and lives up to them. This is what has set us apart since our founding more than 200 years ago. We put our clients at the heart of everything we do and interact with them as equals. Yet, it is also about making people experience this vision of ours, and that is precisely what our new ...

