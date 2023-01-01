Marinomed Biotech: Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI), announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the patent US11510859 covering the Marinosolv technology and its solubility enhancing properties. Specifically, the patent protects Marinosolv as a method for improving the aqueous solubility of drugs that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. By increasing solubility, the Marinosolv technology can significantly improve existing and development-stage drugs for the treatment of a multitude of diseases. Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, says: "The granting of the US patent proves once again the outstanding innovative strength of Marinomed and our Marinosolv technology. We have thus laid the foundations in all relevant ...

