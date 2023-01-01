S Immo: Listed real estate company S Immo AG has signed the purchase of six office properties of Immofinanz AG in the Hungarian capital Budapest. Signing and closing have taken place today. The purchase comprises around 124,000 m2 of main usable space, with rental income of around Euro 18.9 mn per year. The purchase price ist Euro 176.3 mn.S Immo: weekly performance: 4.87% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (28/12/2022)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...