Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 01.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation zu Jahresbeginn: Was gehört Montag ins Depot? - Der erste Hot Stock 2023!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902388 ISIN: AT0000652250 Ticker-Symbol: T1L 
Tradegate
30.12.22
10:22 Uhr
12,300 Euro
-0,080
-0,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
S IMMO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,30012,46030.12.22
0,0000,00030.12.22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
S IMMO
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S IMMO AG12,300-0,65 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.