Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 20.2224

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1415210

CODE: PRUK LN

ISIN: LU2182388152

