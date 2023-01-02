DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.3599

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33792696

CODE: ESRU LN

ISIN: LU1861137484

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN Sequence No.: 212513 EQS News ID: 1524763 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524763&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)