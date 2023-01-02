DJ Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 156.5186

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1358157

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

