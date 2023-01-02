Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - changes of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. Changes will take effect as per 3 January 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares before changes: 135,087,639 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Reduction due to cancellation: 407,477 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Increase, exercise of warrants: 685 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares after changes: 134,680,847 shares ------------------------------------------------------ Exercise prices, warrants: USD 19.27 - 171 stk. USD 23.13 - 456 stk. USD 124.40 - 3 stk. USD 0 - 55 stk. ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66