02.01.2023 | 12:58
First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 January 2023. The new shares
are issued due to debt conversions. 



Name:              Cleantech Building Materials 
--------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              GB00BD1LVD21         
--------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           CBM             
--------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 81,424,971 shares      
--------------------------------------------------------------
Change:             7,091,965 shares       
--------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  88,516,936 shares      
--------------------------------------------------------------
Price:              6,851,965 shares - EUR 0.4167
                 240,000 shares - EUR 1.25  
--------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           £ 0.10            
--------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     129611            
--------------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on
tel +43 1 740 408045.
