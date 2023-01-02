First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - increase

New shares in Cleantech Building Materials Plc will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 4 January 2023. The new shares are issued due to debt conversions. Name: Cleantech Building Materials -------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD1LVD21 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CBM -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 81,424,971 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 7,091,965 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 88,516,936 shares -------------------------------------------------------------- Price: 6,851,965 shares - EUR 0.4167 240,000 shares - EUR 1.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: £ 0.10 -------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 129611 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser Keswick Global AG on tel +43 1 740 408045.