Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0010247956 BRØNDBY IF The company's observation status is removed, because the company's has announced that Global Football Holdings L.P. have made public the results of the conditional, voluntary, public offer regarding shares in Brøndby IF. We refer to the company's announcement from 30 December 2022 . _______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.