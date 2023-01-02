Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881008 ISIN: DK0010247956 Ticker-Symbol: BYXB 
Frankfurt
02.01.23
12:33 Uhr
0,058 Euro
+0,001
+1,22 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2023 | 12:58
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN             Name

DK0010247956    BRØNDBY IF



The company's observation status is removed, because the company's has
announced that Global Football Holdings L.P. have made public the results of
the conditional, voluntary, public offer regarding shares in Brøndby IF. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 30 December 2022 .



_______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
BROENDBYERNES IF FODBOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.