The winners of Uzbekistan's latest renewables tender were Masdar, Voltalia, and a consortium led by PowerChina. Voltalia submitted a bid of $0.02888/kWh for a 100 MW solar facility in Uzbekistan's Khorezm region.Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy has revealed the winners of a solar tender that was launched in September. The procurement exercise involved three solar projects totaling 500 MW in the Namangan, Bukhara, and Khorezm regions. Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar secured the project in the Bukhara region with a bid of $0.03044/kWh. The 250 MW plant will be connected to a 62 MW storage facility. ...

