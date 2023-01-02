France's Neoen has begun construction on its 200 MW/400 MWh Western Downs Battery in the Australian state of Queensland. It is Neoen's fourth big battery in Australia and brings its storage portfolio to 776 MW/1,279 MWh in operation or under construction. From pv magazine Australia After notifying Tesla, which will supply its Megapacks for the project, and balance of plant contractor UGL, early construction work on the Western Downs Battery is now underway. The battery will be situated next to the nearly completed 460 MWp Western Downs solar farm. Neoen estimates an operational date in the Australian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...