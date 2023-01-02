Anzeige
Montag, 02.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
02.01.2023 | 14:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of SeaTwirl AB (1/23)

With effect from January 05, 2023, the subscription units in SeaTwirl AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including January 16, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   STW UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019176165              
Order book ID:  279336                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in SeaTwirl AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   STW BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019176173              
Order book ID:  279337                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
