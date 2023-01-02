Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of SeaTwirl AB (1/23)

With effect from January 05, 2023, the subscription units in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 16, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: STW UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019176165 Order book ID: 279336 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 05, 2023, the paid subscription units in SeaTwirl AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: STW BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019176173 Order book ID: 279337 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB