Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CU2U LN) Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI USA UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 487.0126

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 656973

CODE: CU2U LN

ISIN: LU1681042948

