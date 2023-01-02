Anzeige
Montag, 02.01.2023
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
WKN: A143DP ISIN: FR0004125920 Ticker-Symbol: ANI 
Tradegate
02.01.23
15:39 Uhr
53,95 Euro
+0,80
+1,51 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
EURONEXT-100
Dow Jones News
02.01.2023 | 15:19
Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (JPNY LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jan-2023 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 30-Dec-2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 20013.0

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 226035

CODE: JPNY LN

ISIN: LU1681039050

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1681039050 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPNY LN 
Sequence No.:  212808 
EQS News ID:  1525507 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2023 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
