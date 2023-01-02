Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of bond loan issued by UBS AG, London Branch (4/23)

UBS AG, London Branch has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: UBSO SIF 2562ACBANKER ISIN: SE0017083504 Trading code: UBSO_SIF_2562ACBANKER The last day of trading will be on January 3, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.