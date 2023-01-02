Japan's Okinawa Electric Power Co. has introduced PV curtailment measures in response to high solar radiation levels and low energy demand.Okinawa Electric Power Co. has curtailed electricity supplied by solar plants and other renewables for the first time. The Japanese utility said it was forced to apply the measures in response to high solar radiation levels and low energy demand during the holiday period. The control period will span from 8 am (GMT+9) to 4 pm and will be applied for at least three days, depending on the weather and demand conditions, the company said. It noted that the measure ...

