Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 27 to December 30, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
27/12/2022
512,678
59.912264
30,715,699.68
XPAR
27/12/2022
268,777
59.892441
16,097,710.61
CEUX
27/12/2022
142,385
59.947629
8,535,643.16
TQEX
27/12/2022
37,000
59.905536
2,216,504.83
AQEU
28/12/2022
394,224
59.956955
23,636,470.63
XPAR
28/12/2022
300,000
59.713290
17,913,987.00
CEUX
28/12/2022
55,000
59.628863
3,279,587.47
TQEX
28/12/2022
70,000
59.570166
4,169,911.62
AQEU
29/12/2022
521,117
59.332826
30,919,344.29
XPAR
29/12/2022
200,000
59.294747
11,858,949.40
CEUX
29/12/2022
63,000
59.341350
3,738,505.05
TQEX
29/12/2022
25,000
59.325906
1,483,147.65
AQEU
30/12/2022
470,096
59.115481
27,789,951.16
XPAR
30/12/2022
250,000
59.109620
14,777,405.00
CEUX
30/12/2022
42,000
59.095690
2,482,018.98
TQEX
30/12/2022
33,000
59.109764
1,950,622.21
AQEU
Total
3,384,277
59.559386
201,565,458.73
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
