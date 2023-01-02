Regulatory News:
Two new drawings totaling €205 million were made by ORPEA (Paris:ORP) at the end of December 2022. The amounts drawn correspond to the A4 Loan, used in full, and the balance of the B Loan.
The situation of the drawings on the various lines of these financings is summarized in the table below:
Loans
A1
A2/A3
A4
B
TOTAL (A+B)
C (C1+C2) (2)
Principal (€m) (1)
700
600
200
229
1 729
1 500
Situation as of 30/06/2022
Drawings
689
198
0
0
887
0
Undrawn amount
11
402
200
229
842
0
Situation as of 27/09/2022
Drawings
700
600
0
155
1 454
796
Undrawn amount
0
0
200
74
274
704
Situation as of 01/12/2022
Drawings
700
600
0
222
1 522
1 500
Undrawn amount
0
0
200
5
205
0
Situation as of 31/12/2022
Drawings
700
600
200
227
1 727
1 500
Undrawn amount
0
0
0
0
0
0
(1) As presented in the Press Release dated 13 June 2022
(2) New financing facilities used to refinance existing unsecured debt (excluding bonds and Schuldschein)
As with previous drawings, these funds will be used to finance and refinance the Group's general corporate purposes.
Background on the financial restructuring
ORPEA SA reminds that it is currently negotiating a financial restructuring, the main objectives of which are to finance its refoundation plan and to secure the liquidity necessary to continue its activities. Discussions are continuing with its financial creditors and third party investors in the context of the amicable conciliation procedure opened by the Nanterre Commercial Court on October 25, 2022.
In compliance with its legal and regulatory obligations, the Company will continue to inform the market of developments through its corporate communications.
