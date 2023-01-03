Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
KW 1 2023: Die erste Aktie mit kurzfristig prozentual dreistelligem Potenzial?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W9R6 ISIN: GB00BGSGT481 Ticker-Symbol: PTV3 
Frankfurt
02.01.23
08:07 Uhr
0,023 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 05:42
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK PCA, LIVE COMPANY GROUP, Entering the NFT business of artworks using blockchain with Startart

Entering the digital art blockchain business using cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT)
Provides a blockchain Digital certificate issuance service to prove ownership of artworks

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA and listed company Live Company Group entered the digital art blockchain business using cryptocurrency and NFT as the holding company of Start Art Fair and Global Eye, which governs the prestigious global art fair.

LIVE COMPANY GROUP (LVCG) Chairman David Ciclitira, Jason Lee

Starting with a project to introduce new artists named Korean Eye in 2008, PCA has been conducting a Global Eye program to promote artists from various Asian countries to the world market, and it has established itself as the most notable satellite art fair during Frieze Art Fair week.

Live Company Group is a global powerhouse leading pop culture content, among which Start.art is an online art trading site that enables global sales of artists' works around the world.

Through Startart.io, which allows blockchain transactions with the online platform Start.art, we have prepared to sell and appreciate works displayed at the art fair, and will make NFTs of unique and promising artists selected by Startart. In addition, we are preparing a blockchain digital certificate issuance service so that the ownership of the artwork can be proved. Through this, the buyer can permanently record the ownership of the purchased work and further increase the ownership value of the work by eliminating the risk of forgery that may occur in the art transaction.

"By applying blockchain technology to the curating know-how that has grown the StART Art Fair into a global art fair over the past decade, we want to grow into a service that can lead the cultural content service market as a whole", David Ciclitira, Live Company Group

Live Company Group plans to unveil an online platform Startart.io in December, which shares, appreciates, and trades digital artworks created by various artists through Start Art.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955266/KakaoTalk_20221110_160049754.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-pca-live-company-group-entering-the-nft-business-of-artworks-using-blockchain-with-startart-301712104.html

LIVE COMPANY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.