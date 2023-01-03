InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 03

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|30 December 2022
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|4,027
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 47.4100
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 47.6800
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 47.5948
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,605,597 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 4,027 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 30 December 2022
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
4,027
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 47.6800
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 47.4100
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 47.5948
