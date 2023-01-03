InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 03

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.



Date of purchase: 30 December 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4,027 Lowest price paid per share: £ 47.4100 Highest price paid per share: £ 47.6800 Average price paid per share: £ 47.5948

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,605,597 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 4,027 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 30 December 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 4,027 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.6800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.4100 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 47.5948

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 30/12/2022 10:13:02 GMT 47 47.5400 XLON 683510364903875 30/12/2022 10:13:02 GMT 70 47.5400 XLON 683510364903874 30/12/2022 10:21:48 GMT 13 47.4100 XLON 683510364904293 30/12/2022 10:21:48 GMT 46 47.4100 XLON 683510364904292 30/12/2022 10:23:40 GMT 115 47.4400 XLON 683510364904450 30/12/2022 10:25:39 GMT 105 47.4400 XLON 683510364904561 30/12/2022 10:38:16 GMT 108 47.5500 XLON 683510364905023 30/12/2022 10:42:45 GMT 165 47.5600 XLON 683510364905199 30/12/2022 10:46:49 GMT 91 47.5600 XLON 683510364905384 30/12/2022 10:51:46 GMT 138 47.5800 XLON 683510364905634 30/12/2022 10:54:07 GMT 25 47.5700 XLON 683510364905734 30/12/2022 10:54:07 GMT 88 47.5700 XLON 683510364905733 30/12/2022 11:03:05 GMT 67 47.5400 XLON 683510364906424 30/12/2022 11:03:05 GMT 67 47.5400 XLON 683510364906429 30/12/2022 11:04:41 GMT 67 47.5200 XLON 683510364906559 30/12/2022 11:07:20 GMT 115 47.5400 XLON 683510364906691 30/12/2022 11:07:20 GMT 132 47.5400 XLON 683510364906693 30/12/2022 11:13:25 GMT 197 47.6000 XLON 683510364906935 30/12/2022 11:14:50 GMT 86 47.5900 XLON 683510364906986 30/12/2022 11:17:49 GMT 68 47.6400 XLON 683510364907180 30/12/2022 11:20:29 GMT 17 47.6400 XLON 683510364907383 30/12/2022 11:20:29 GMT 69 47.6400 XLON 683510364907382 30/12/2022 11:20:34 GMT 21 47.6400 XLON 683510364907387 30/12/2022 11:20:34 GMT 36 47.6400 XLON 683510364907386 30/12/2022 11:21:03 GMT 113 47.6300 XLON 683510364907415 30/12/2022 11:21:03 GMT 145 47.6300 XLON 683510364907414 30/12/2022 11:28:11 GMT 109 47.6500 XLON 683510364907739 30/12/2022 11:28:38 GMT 135 47.6300 XLON 683510364907817 30/12/2022 11:41:13 GMT 57 47.6300 XLON 683510364908314 30/12/2022 11:48:06 GMT 67 47.5900 XLON 683510364908692 30/12/2022 11:57:58 GMT 98 47.6100 XLON 683510364909279 30/12/2022 11:59:38 GMT 38 47.6100 XLON 683510364909392 30/12/2022 11:59:38 GMT 43 47.6100 XLON 683510364909393 30/12/2022 12:02:48 GMT 127 47.5800 XLON 683510364909575 30/12/2022 12:06:03 GMT 29 47.5800 XLON 683510364909737 30/12/2022 12:06:03 GMT 89 47.5800 XLON 683510364909736 30/12/2022 12:07:05 GMT 4 47.5800 XLON 683510364909785 30/12/2022 12:07:05 GMT 53 47.5800 XLON 683510364909786 30/12/2022 12:14:02 GMT 170 47.6400 XLON 683510364910112 30/12/2022 12:16:25 GMT 96 47.6500 XLON 683510364910248 30/12/2022 12:19:09 GMT 111 47.6600 XLON 683510364910458 30/12/2022 12:19:10 GMT 103 47.6600 XLON 683510364910462 30/12/2022 12:24:35 GMT 80 47.6800 XLON 683510364910822 30/12/2022 12:24:35 GMT 111 47.6800 XLON 683510364910823 30/12/2022 12:25:23 GMT 12 47.6800 XLON 683510364910886 30/12/2022 12:25:23 GMT 69 47.6800 XLON 683510364910884 30/12/2022 12:25:23 GMT 69 47.6800 XLON 683510364910885 30/12/2022 12:27:58 GMT 55 47.6700 XLON 683510364911072 30/12/2022 12:29:04 GMT 25 47.6600 XLON 683510364911175 30/12/2022 12:29:04 GMT 66 47.6600 XLON 683510364911173

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733728/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-03