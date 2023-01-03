Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 03

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 30 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:30 December 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4,027
Lowest price paid per share:£ 47.4100
Highest price paid per share:£ 47.6800
Average price paid per share:£ 47.5948

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,605,597 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 4,027 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 30 December 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

4,027

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 47.6800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 47.4100

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 47.5948

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

30/12/2022

10:13:02

GMT

47

47.5400

XLON

683510364903875

30/12/2022

10:13:02

GMT

70

47.5400

XLON

683510364903874

30/12/2022

10:21:48

GMT

13

47.4100

XLON

683510364904293

30/12/2022

10:21:48

GMT

46

47.4100

XLON

683510364904292

30/12/2022

10:23:40

GMT

115

47.4400

XLON

683510364904450

30/12/2022

10:25:39

GMT

105

47.4400

XLON

683510364904561

30/12/2022

10:38:16

GMT

108

47.5500

XLON

683510364905023

30/12/2022

10:42:45

GMT

165

47.5600

XLON

683510364905199

30/12/2022

10:46:49

GMT

91

47.5600

XLON

683510364905384

30/12/2022

10:51:46

GMT

138

47.5800

XLON

683510364905634

30/12/2022

10:54:07

GMT

25

47.5700

XLON

683510364905734

30/12/2022

10:54:07

GMT

88

47.5700

XLON

683510364905733

30/12/2022

11:03:05

GMT

67

47.5400

XLON

683510364906424

30/12/2022

11:03:05

GMT

67

47.5400

XLON

683510364906429

30/12/2022

11:04:41

GMT

67

47.5200

XLON

683510364906559

30/12/2022

11:07:20

GMT

115

47.5400

XLON

683510364906691

30/12/2022

11:07:20

GMT

132

47.5400

XLON

683510364906693

30/12/2022

11:13:25

GMT

197

47.6000

XLON

683510364906935

30/12/2022

11:14:50

GMT

86

47.5900

XLON

683510364906986

30/12/2022

11:17:49

GMT

68

47.6400

XLON

683510364907180

30/12/2022

11:20:29

GMT

17

47.6400

XLON

683510364907383

30/12/2022

11:20:29

GMT

69

47.6400

XLON

683510364907382

30/12/2022

11:20:34

GMT

21

47.6400

XLON

683510364907387

30/12/2022

11:20:34

GMT

36

47.6400

XLON

683510364907386

30/12/2022

11:21:03

GMT

113

47.6300

XLON

683510364907415

30/12/2022

11:21:03

GMT

145

47.6300

XLON

683510364907414

30/12/2022

11:28:11

GMT

109

47.6500

XLON

683510364907739

30/12/2022

11:28:38

GMT

135

47.6300

XLON

683510364907817

30/12/2022

11:41:13

GMT

57

47.6300

XLON

683510364908314

30/12/2022

11:48:06

GMT

67

47.5900

XLON

683510364908692

30/12/2022

11:57:58

GMT

98

47.6100

XLON

683510364909279

30/12/2022

11:59:38

GMT

38

47.6100

XLON

683510364909392

30/12/2022

11:59:38

GMT

43

47.6100

XLON

683510364909393

30/12/2022

12:02:48

GMT

127

47.5800

XLON

683510364909575

30/12/2022

12:06:03

GMT

29

47.5800

XLON

683510364909737

30/12/2022

12:06:03

GMT

89

47.5800

XLON

683510364909736

30/12/2022

12:07:05

GMT

4

47.5800

XLON

683510364909785

30/12/2022

12:07:05

GMT

53

47.5800

XLON

683510364909786

30/12/2022

12:14:02

GMT

170

47.6400

XLON

683510364910112

30/12/2022

12:16:25

GMT

96

47.6500

XLON

683510364910248

30/12/2022

12:19:09

GMT

111

47.6600

XLON

683510364910458

30/12/2022

12:19:10

GMT

103

47.6600

XLON

683510364910462

30/12/2022

12:24:35

GMT

80

47.6800

XLON

683510364910822

30/12/2022

12:24:35

GMT

111

47.6800

XLON

683510364910823

30/12/2022

12:25:23

GMT

12

47.6800

XLON

683510364910886

30/12/2022

12:25:23

GMT

69

47.6800

XLON

683510364910884

30/12/2022

12:25:23

GMT

69

47.6800

XLON

683510364910885

30/12/2022

12:27:58

GMT

55

47.6700

XLON

683510364911072

30/12/2022

12:29:04

GMT

25

47.6600

XLON

683510364911175

30/12/2022

12:29:04

GMT

66

47.6600

XLON

683510364911173

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733728/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-03

