Global Energy Services started building Engie's 87.9 MW Capricornio solar project in northern Chile in 2019. The facility is located in a region that is known as the sunniest part of the world.From pv magazine LatAm French energy giant Engie has revealed that its 87.9 MW Capricornio solar plant in northern Chile has started commercial operations, after securing approval from Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional (CEN), the country's energy regulator. The facility includes 249,210 solar panels and trackers provided by undisclosed suppliers. Spain's Global Energy Services began building the plant in ...

