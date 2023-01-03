Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.01.2023
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 08:06
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 30

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the Company)

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2022 its issued capital comprised of 241,822,801 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, including 52,497,053 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 189,325,748 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098

3 January 2023

