Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag: Große Spekulation auf nächste Triggermeldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 ISIN: GB0006436108 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.01.2023 | 08:06
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 30

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 December 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 48,829,792 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each (excluding treasury shares), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 December 2022, the Company held 1,163,731 ordinary shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use 48,829,792 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 1098

3 January 2023

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.