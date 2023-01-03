JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Company Update

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Company Update

3 January 2023

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, announces that it has come to the Board's attention that two separate claims alleging criminal complaints have been filed on behalf of certain private entities (some of which are also affiliated with defendants named in the New York Supreme Court proceedings referred to in the Company's earlier announcement of 21 March 2022) in the Spanish courts against a number of entities, including the Company, the Company's investment manager and a number of their respective related entities.

Whilst the claims name those entities including the Company, it is not clear at this stage the precise legal and factual basis for the claims. It is also noted that the claims are private claims initiated by private entities pursuant to Spanish law, which affords private parties the right to submit criminal complaints to the courts for investigation. The claims have not been initiated by any prosecutor or regulatory authority, and their effect so far in accordance with Spanish procedural law is to result in the initiation of an investigation to determine on a preliminary basis the substance of the claims. Furthermore, none of the aforementioned entities to the Company's knowledge have received formal service or notice in connection with any proceedings relating to the claims, and no finding has been made against any of them relating to the same.

The Company will make further announcements as and when appropriate but at this stage it has no reason to believe the claims will have an adverse effect on the Company or its investments.

