Annual Trading Statistics 2022

Stockholm, January 2, 2023 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the trade statistics for full year 2022: -- The share trading decreased by 10.8 % to a daily average of 3.556bn EUR, compared to 3.987bn EUR in 2021. -- The average number of trades per business day decreased by 7.2 % to 836,235 as compared to 901,034 in 2021. -- Derivatives trading increased by 1.2 % to a daily average of 352,254 contracts, compared with 348,199 contracts in 2021. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 26.5 % to a daily average of 53.7m EUR compared to 42.4m EUR in 2021. -- 744 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2022 (274 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 48 at First North) compared to 2194 in 2021. There are 1 251 companies listed end of 2022 (693 at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 558 at First North) compared to 1 235 companies listed end of 2021. -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2022, followed by Nordea Bank Abp. -- Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during 2022, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. -- Nasdaq Nordic's average share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 72.0 %, compared to 78.0 % in 20215. -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during 2022 was: -- For OMXC20 companies 86.2 % -- For OMXH25 companies 91.6 % -- For OMXS30 companies 88.2 % 1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm 2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius 3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4) 74 listings - 1 company are excluded from the total figures, due origin listing was at First North and in the same year changed to Main Market). Includes 12 switches from First North 2022) and 12 switches in 2021. 5) Source: REFINITIV. Included are main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. About Nasdaq Group Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our capital return initiatives. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com