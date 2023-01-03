Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.01.2023 | 08:10
Annual Trading Statistics 2022

Stockholm, January 2, 2023 - Nasdaq Nordic today publishes annual trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
trade statistics for full year 2022: 

 -- The share trading decreased by 10.8 % to a daily average of 3.556bn EUR,
   compared to 3.987bn EUR in 2021.

 -- The average number of trades per business day decreased by 7.2 % to 836,235
   as compared to 901,034 in 2021.

 -- Derivatives trading increased by 1.2 % to a daily average of 352,254
   contracts, compared with 348,199 contracts in 2021.

 -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) increased by 26.5 % to a daily average
   of 53.7m EUR compared to 42.4m EUR in 2021.

 -- 744 companies listed at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics markets during 2022 (274
   at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltics main market and 48 at First North) compared to
   2194 in 2021. There are 1 251 companies listed end of 2022 (693 at Nasdaq
   Nordic and Baltics main market and 558 at First North) compared to 1 235
   companies listed end of 2021.

 -- Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock during 2022, followed by Nordea
   Bank Abp.

 -- Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during 2022,
   followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

 -- Nasdaq Nordic's average share of order-book trading in our listed stocks
   decreased to 72.0 %, compared to 78.0 % in 20215.

 -- Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO6 (European Best Bid and Offer) during
   2022 was:


 -- For OMXC20 companies 86.2 % 

 -- For OMXH25 companies 91.6 %

 -- For OMXS30 companies 88.2 %


1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius

3) ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki.

4) 74 listings - 1 company are excluded from the total figures, due origin
listing was at First North and in the same year changed to Main Market).
Includes 12 switches from First North 2022) and 12 switches in 2021. 

5) Source: REFINITIV. Included are main European marketplaces that offer
trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. 

6) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 

About Nasdaq Group

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that
any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and
that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the
forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are
not limited to, statements about our capital return initiatives. 
Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other
factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited
to, Nasdaq's ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic,
political and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry
regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors
detailed in Nasdaq's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,
including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. 
Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
