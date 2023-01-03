The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.01.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.01.2023
Aktien
1 GB00BM8SQP62 Medcaw Investments PLC
2 US05344R1041 Avalon GloboCare Corp.
3 KYG0704V1032 Baijiayun Group Ltd.
4 US74319F3055 Biora Therapeutics Inc.
5 CY0200352116 Frontline PLC
6 US40624Q3020 Hallmark Financial Services Inc.
Anleihen
1 US30303M8J41 Meta Platforms Inc.
2 XS2572122625 Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.
