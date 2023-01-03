The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.01.2023Aktien1 GB00BM8SQP62 Medcaw Investments PLC2 US05344R1041 Avalon GloboCare Corp.3 KYG0704V1032 Baijiayun Group Ltd.4 US74319F3055 Biora Therapeutics Inc.5 CY0200352116 Frontline PLC6 US40624Q3020 Hallmark Financial Services Inc.Anleihen1 US30303M8J41 Meta Platforms Inc.2 XS2572122625 Diebold Nixdorf Dutch Holding B.V.