

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC said that it has launched an authorized generic version of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution CIII.



Hikma will have 180 days of marketing exclusivity for its authorized generic product in the US.



Sodium Oxybate oral solution, 0.5 g/mL is a prescription medicine used to treat the following symptoms in people 7 years of age or older with narcolepsy: sudden onset of weak or paralyzed muscles (cataplexy); excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS).



Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported net sales for Xyrem of $1.3 billion in 2021.



