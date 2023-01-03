Germany's newly installed PV capacity for November consisted of 596 MW of subsidized systems and 73 MW of installations built without public support. In the first 11 months of 2022, the country added around 6.8 GW of new solar capacity.From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed around 675 MW of new PV capacity in November, according to the latest figures from the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). This compares to 706.5 MW in October 2022 and 410 MW in November 2021. The newly installed capacity total for November 2022 consisted of 596 MW of subsidized PV systems and 73 MW of installations ...

