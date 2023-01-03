SJVN, a hydroelectric power company in India, has started building a 1 GW solar plant in Bikaner, in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India Indian President Droupadi Murmu has laid the foundation stone for a 1 GW solar project that will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan. Hydropower producer SJVN is developing the ground-mount solar project. SJVN won the rights to build the project under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme, in an auction conducted by the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The hydropower producer has awarded the engineering, procurement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...