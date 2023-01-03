DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C) (CJ1G LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan UCITS ETF DR - JPY (C)

DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 29646.4177

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718

CODE: CJ1G LN

ISIN: LU1602144815

