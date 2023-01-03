DJ Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (FINW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Financials TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 225.2451

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 256997

CODE: FINW LN

ISIN: LU0533033071

ISIN: LU0533033071 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FINW LN Sequence No.: 212890 EQS News ID: 1525811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

