Dienstag, 03.01.2023
Dow Jones News
03.01.2023 | 09:58
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EABG LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jan-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P World Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 02-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.3945

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8696176

CODE: EABG LN

ISIN: LU2198882362

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2198882362 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EABG LN 
Sequence No.:  212946 
EQS News ID:  1525925 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1525925&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
